Government Approves NBS Rates for Rabi 2025-26 to Promote Balanced Fertilizer Use and Ensure Timely Farmer Support

The Nutrient-Based Subsidy (NBS) Scheme of the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers aims to promote the balanced use of essential nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, and sulphur, thereby helping farmers avoid over-dependence on any single fertilizer and maintain soil health while improving productivity. It ensures that fertilizers are available to farmers on time and at affordable, subsidized prices which is vital for smooth crop planning. The scheme also fosters healthy competition among fertilizer companies, driving improvements in quality, innovations, and efficiency in the fertilizer market.

By supporting the introduction of new and innovative fertilizers, including advanced and micro nutrient-enriched products, the NBS scheme helps modernize agricultural practices. Additionally, it focuses on rationalizing subsidies by aligning them with global price trends of fertilizers and raw materials, ensuring both farmer support and fiscal responsibility.