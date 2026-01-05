Rajesh Power Services receives LoA from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam

For development of 65 MW/ 130 MWh Standalone BESS at Virpore, Gujarat

Rajesh Power Services has received Letter of Intent from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVNL) for the development of 65 MW / 130 MWh Standalone Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at Virpore in Gujarat under Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding (Phase -VII) with Viability Gap Funding supported through Power System Development Fund (PSDF).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News