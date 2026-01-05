British Pound net speculative shorts fall further

Large currency speculators reduced net short position in the Pound futures market from a six high, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) that began releasing delayed data following brief period of US shutdown. The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 41199 contracts in the data reported through December 23, 2025. This was a weekly drop of 7299 net short contracts.

