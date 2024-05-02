Sales decline 9.44% to Rs 51.21 crore

Net profit of India Gelatine & Chemicals declined 46.08% to Rs 5.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.44% to Rs 51.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 56.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.79% to Rs 28.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.31% to Rs 205.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 205.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

