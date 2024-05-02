Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India Gelatine & Chemicals standalone net profit declines 46.08% in the March 2024 quarter

India Gelatine &amp; Chemicals standalone net profit declines 46.08% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 9.44% to Rs 51.21 crore

Net profit of India Gelatine & Chemicals declined 46.08% to Rs 5.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.44% to Rs 51.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 56.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.79% to Rs 28.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.31% to Rs 205.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 205.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales51.2156.55 -9 205.84205.20 0 OPM %14.5522.92 -17.0116.29 - PBDT8.8213.59 -35 42.5235.92 18 PBT7.1012.62 -44 37.2632.07 16 NP5.029.31 -46 28.3923.90 19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

India Gelatine &amp; Chemicals standalone net profit rises 1.83% in the December 2023 quarter

C J Gelatine Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.29 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Alok Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 215.93 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Basic materials shares gain

Basic materials stocks slide

DB (International) Stock Brokers consolidated net profit rises 118.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Geojit Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 77.29% in the March 2024 quarter

Mold-Tek Technologies consolidated net profit declines 36.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Shilchar Technologies standalone net profit rises 53.69% in the March 2024 quarter

DE Nora India standalone net profit declines 54.06% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 02 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story