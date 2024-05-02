Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DB (International) Stock Brokers consolidated net profit rises 118.09% in the March 2024 quarter

DB (International) Stock Brokers consolidated net profit rises 118.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 175.47% to Rs 14.71 crore

Net profit of DB (International) Stock Brokers rose 118.09% to Rs 2.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 175.47% to Rs 14.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 41.85% to Rs 9.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 64.73% to Rs 48.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales14.715.34 175 48.2529.29 65 OPM %25.8338.01 -33.2835.64 - PBDT2.851.75 63 13.739.82 40 PBT2.461.20 105 11.698.70 34 NP2.050.94 118 9.056.38 42

First Published: May 02 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

