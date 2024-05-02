DB (International) Stock Brokers consolidated net profit rises 118.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 175.47% to Rs 14.71 crore

Net profit of DB (International) Stock Brokers rose 118.09% to Rs 2.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 175.47% to Rs 14.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 41.85% to Rs 9.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 64.73% to Rs 48.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

14.715.3448.2529.2925.8338.0133.2835.642.851.7513.739.822.461.2011.698.702.050.949.056.38

