Nazara Technologies consolidated net profit rises 10.85% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Nazara Technologies rose 10.85% to Rs 21.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.30% to Rs 318.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 297.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.318.94297.247.508.9847.4936.3221.7521.2421.9719.82

