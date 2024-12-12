Vedanta Ltd spurts 1.24%, rises for third straight session

Vedanta Ltd is quoting at Rs 520.75, up 1.24% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 105.55% in last one year as compared to a 17.43% gain in NIFTY and a 25.99% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Vedanta Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 520.75, up 1.24% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.27% on the day, quoting at 24574.6. The Sensex is at 81360.24, down 0.2%. Vedanta Ltd has added around 19.78% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Vedanta Ltd is a constituent, has added around 7.33% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9483.65, up 0.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 166.78 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 102.05 lakh shares in last one month.

Vedanta Ltd is up 105.55% in last one year as compared to a 17.43% gain in NIFTY and a 25.99% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 13.08 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

