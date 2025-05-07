Punjab National Bank down for fifth straight session

Punjab National Bank is quoting at Rs 94.29, down 0.19% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 24.45% in last one year as compared to a 9.25% rally in NIFTY and a 13.02% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Punjab National Bank is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 94.29, down 0.19% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 24365.2. The Sensex is at 80553.04, down 0.11%.Punjab National Bank has lost around 2.7% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Punjab National Bank is a constituent, has increased around 7.45% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54271.4, up 0.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 337.26 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 233.32 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 94.67, down 0.02% on the day. Punjab National Bank tumbled 24.45% in last one year as compared to a 9.25% rally in NIFTY and a 13.02% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 7.21 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News