Foods & Inns consolidated net profit declines 16.80% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 28.76% to Rs 168.70 croreNet profit of Foods & Inns declined 16.80% to Rs 11.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 28.76% to Rs 168.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 236.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales168.70236.79 -29 OPM %13.9613.88 -PBDT13.1822.99 -43 PBT8.1718.83 -57 NP11.1913.45 -17
