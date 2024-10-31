Foods & Inns consolidated net profit declines 16.80% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 28.76% to Rs 168.70 crore

Net profit of Foods & Inns declined 16.80% to Rs 11.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 28.76% to Rs 168.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 236.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.168.70236.7913.9613.8813.1822.998.1718.8311.1913.45

