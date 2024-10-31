Inventure Growth & Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.64 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.83% to Rs 13.99 crore

Net loss of Inventure Growth & Securities reported to Rs 1.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 4.83% to Rs 13.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 14.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.13.9914.70-12.8710.95-2.372.11-2.481.94-1.641.59

