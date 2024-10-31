Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Cochin Minerals & Rutile standalone net profit rises 122.71% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 31 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 77.02% to Rs 89.73 crore

Net profit of Cochin Minerals & Rutile rose 122.71% to Rs 7.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 77.02% to Rs 89.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 50.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales89.7350.69 77 OPM %11.749.19 -PBDT12.134.75 155 PBT11.864.54 161 NP7.063.17 123

First Published: Oct 31 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

