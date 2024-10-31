Cochin Minerals & Rutile standalone net profit rises 122.71% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 77.02% to Rs 89.73 crore

Net profit of Cochin Minerals & Rutile rose 122.71% to Rs 7.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 77.02% to Rs 89.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 50.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.89.7350.6911.749.1912.134.7511.864.547.063.17

