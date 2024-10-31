New India Assurance Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 71.00 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.89% to Rs 8525.48 crore

Net profit of New India Assurance Company reported to Rs 71.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 199.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.89% to Rs 8525.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8205.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.8525.488205.901.55-3.17136.70-254.41136.70-254.4171.00-199.99

