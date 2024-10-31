Kwality Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 35.74% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 29.26% to Rs 90.03 crore

Net profit of Kwality Pharmaceuticals rose 35.74% to Rs 8.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 29.26% to Rs 90.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 69.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.90.0369.6521.8421.8717.1813.0512.558.178.476.24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News