L&T's B&F vertical division bags 'large' orders from government entities

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) announced that its Buildings & Factories (B&F) vertical has secured large new orders from various state and central government undertakings in India.

The value of the contract, according to L&T's internal classification, ranges between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore.

The contract has been awarded by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) for the construction of Common Central Secretariat buildings 6 and 7 in New Delhi. The project includes two buildings with a configuration of one basement, two podiums, an upper ground level, and six floors. L&Ts scope of work comprises the civil structure, finishes, associated mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) services, external development and five years of operation and maintenance.

In another win, the B&F vertical has bagged a design and construction order from the Government of Andhra Pradesh for building the new State Legislative Assembly. The structure will feature one basement, a ground floor and three upper floors.

The company said that both projects are to be executed within a stringent timeline of 18 months.

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services.

The company reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 5,497 crore in Q4 March 2025, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 25%. Consolidated revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 74,392 crore, marking a year-on-year increase of 11%.

The counter rose 0.35% to Rs 3,599 on the BSE.

