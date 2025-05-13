Larsen & Toubro secures large orders from various Indian govt. undertakings

Under its Buildings & Factories (B&F) vertical

The Buildings & Factories (B&F) vertical of L&T has secured large orders from various state and central government undertakings in India. According to the company's project classification, the orders are valued in the range of Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore.

It has secured an engineering, procurement & construction (EPC) order from the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) for the construction of Common Central Secretariat buildings 6 & 7 in New Delhi. The project encompasses two buildings of 1 basement + 2 podiums + upper ground + 6 floors configuration.

L&T's scope involves civil structure, finishes, associated MEP services, as well as external development within the site, and operation & maintenance for five years.

B&F has also secured a design & construction order from the Government of Andhra Pradesh for the construction of the State Legislative Assembly. The project scope includes construction of the Assembly building having one basement + ground + 3 floors configuration.

Both these projects are to be executed within a stringent timeline of 18 months.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News