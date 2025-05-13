Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Larsen & Toubro secures large orders from various Indian govt. undertakings

Larsen & Toubro secures large orders from various Indian govt. undertakings

Image
Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Under its Buildings & Factories (B&F) vertical

The Buildings & Factories (B&F) vertical of L&T has secured large orders from various state and central government undertakings in India. According to the company's project classification, the orders are valued in the range of Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore.

It has secured an engineering, procurement & construction (EPC) order from the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) for the construction of Common Central Secretariat buildings 6 & 7 in New Delhi. The project encompasses two buildings of 1 basement + 2 podiums + upper ground + 6 floors configuration.

L&T's scope involves civil structure, finishes, associated MEP services, as well as external development within the site, and operation & maintenance for five years.

B&F has also secured a design & construction order from the Government of Andhra Pradesh for the construction of the State Legislative Assembly. The project scope includes construction of the Assembly building having one basement + ground + 3 floors configuration.

Both these projects are to be executed within a stringent timeline of 18 months.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PG Electroplast allots 24,000 equity shares under ESOS

L&T's B&F vertical division bags 'large' orders from government entities

Zaggle Prepaid gains after Q4 PAT jumps 67% YoY to Rs 32 cr

KIMS Hospitals Q4 PAT climbs 55% YoY to Rs 102 cr; ARPOB at Rs 41,469

Chalet Hotels gains after Q4 PAT climbs 50% YoY to Rs 124 cr

First Published: May 13 2025 | 11:24 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story