Forbes & Company consolidated net profit declines 50.88% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 03 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 214.78% to Rs 35.79 crore

Net profit of Forbes & Company declined 50.88% to Rs 5.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 214.78% to Rs 35.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales35.7911.37 215 OPM %13.380.62 -PBDT6.8717.77 -61 PBT6.4917.36 -63 NP5.2810.75 -51

First Published: Aug 03 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

