Shradha AI Technologies standalone net profit rises 281.82% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 03 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 2.27% to Rs 3.01 crore

Net profit of Shradha AI Technologies rose 281.82% to Rs 1.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 2.27% to Rs 3.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3.013.08 -2 OPM %60.4711.69 -PBDT2.260.59 283 PBT2.220.59 276 NP1.680.44 282

First Published: Aug 03 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

