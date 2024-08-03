Shradha AI Technologies standalone net profit rises 281.82% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.27% to Rs 3.01 croreNet profit of Shradha AI Technologies rose 281.82% to Rs 1.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 2.27% to Rs 3.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3.013.08 -2 OPM %60.4711.69 -PBDT2.260.59 283 PBT2.220.59 276 NP1.680.44 282
