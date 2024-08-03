Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Ador Welding standalone net profit rises 34.70% in the June 2024 quarter

Ador Welding standalone net profit rises 34.70% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 03 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 21.16% to Rs 229.76 crore

Net profit of Ador Welding rose 34.70% to Rs 15.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 21.16% to Rs 229.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 189.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales229.76189.63 21 OPM %9.258.47 -PBDT24.1218.38 31 PBT20.3515.04 35 NP15.1411.24 35

First Published: Aug 03 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

