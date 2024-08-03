Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries consolidated net profit declines 10.78% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.15% to Rs 960.26 croreNet profit of Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries declined 10.78% to Rs 54.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 61.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.15% to Rs 960.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 833.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales960.26833.89 15 OPM %11.5814.21 -PBDT100.81117.76 -14 PBT75.0087.20 -14 NP54.7361.34 -11
