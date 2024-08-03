Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries consolidated net profit declines 10.78% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.15% to Rs 960.26 crore

Net profit of Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries declined 10.78% to Rs 54.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 61.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.15% to Rs 960.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 833.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.960.26833.8911.5814.21100.81117.7675.0087.2054.7361.34

