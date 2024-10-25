Patanjali Foods standalone net profit rises 21.38% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.25% to Rs 8154.19 crore

Net profit of Patanjali Foods rose 21.38% to Rs 308.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 254.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.25% to Rs 8154.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7821.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.8154.197821.895.515.05473.73395.18417.28335.08308.97254.54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News