Force Motors consolidated net profit rises 209.93% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 26 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 17.14% to Rs 2356.01 crore

Net profit of Force Motors rose 209.93% to Rs 434.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 140.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.14% to Rs 2356.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2011.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 106.33% to Rs 800.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 388.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.44% to Rs 8071.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6992.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2356.012011.21 17 8071.736992.13 15 OPM %13.9713.85 -13.5412.80 - PBDT345.12282.43 22 1123.93871.82 29 PBT273.24214.38 27 843.69605.07 39 NP434.71140.26 210 800.74388.09 106

First Published: Apr 26 2025 | 7:31 AM IST

