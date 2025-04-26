Force Motors consolidated net profit rises 209.93% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.14% to Rs 2356.01 croreNet profit of Force Motors rose 209.93% to Rs 434.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 140.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.14% to Rs 2356.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2011.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 106.33% to Rs 800.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 388.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.44% to Rs 8071.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6992.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
