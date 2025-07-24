Force Motors consolidated net profit rises 52.40% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.88% to Rs 2297.25 crore

Net profit of Force Motors rose 52.40% to Rs 176.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 115.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 21.88% to Rs 2297.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1884.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2297.251884.9014.0613.01348.00251.11277.71181.82176.33115.70

