Zodiac-JRD-MKJ standalone net profit rises 175.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 34.98% to Rs 4.20 crore

Net profit of Zodiac-JRD-MKJ rose 175.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 34.98% to Rs 4.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.4.206.464.29-0.620.120.050.110.040.110.04

