Zodiac-JRD-MKJ standalone net profit rises 175.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 34.98% to Rs 4.20 crore

Net profit of Zodiac-JRD-MKJ rose 175.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 34.98% to Rs 4.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales4.206.46 -35 OPM %4.29-0.62 -PBDT0.120.05 140 PBT0.110.04 175 NP0.110.04 175

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

