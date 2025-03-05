Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Force Motors edges higher after auto sales rise over 46% YoY in Feb'25

Mar 05 2025
Force Motors gained 2.92% to Rs 7364.65 after the company reported 46.28% increase in auto sales to 3,600 units in February 2025 as compared with 2,461 units sold in February 2024.

In the domestic market, the company sold 3,521 units of small commercial vehicles (SCVs), light commercial vehicles (LCVs), utility vehicles (UVs) and sports utility vehicles (SUVs) in February25, registering a rise of 48.81% on YoY basis.

Exports, however, declined by 16.84% to 79 units in February 2025 from 95 units in February 2024.

Force Motors is engaged in manufacturing light commercial vehicles, utility vehicles, and engines. It is an automobile company with a focus on the design, development, and manufacture of a range of automotive components, aggregates and vehicles.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 35.02% to Rs 115.31 crore on a 11.69% increase in sales to Rs 1,889.49 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

Mar 05 2025

