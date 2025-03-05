Utilties stocks edge higher

Utilties stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Utilities index increasing 93.03 points or 2.01% at 4712.03 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Utilities index, Nava Ltd (up 7.64%), Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 5.29%),K.P. Energy Ltd (up 4.99%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 3.83%),Inox Green Energy Services Ltd (up 3.72%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (up 3.68%), Va Tech Wabag Ltd (up 3.4%), SJVN Ltd (up 3.23%), Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 3.23%), and Orient Green Power Company Ltd (up 3.22%).

On the other hand, NLC India Ltd (down 0.51%), turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 779.29 or 1.8% at 44105.17.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 225.91 points or 1.68% at 13665.15.

The Nifty 50 index was up 154.95 points or 0.7% at 22237.6.

Also Read

The BSE Sensex index was up 482.35 points or 0.66% at 73472.28.

On BSE,2737 shares were trading in green, 510 were trading in red and 118 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News