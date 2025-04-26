Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vakrangee consolidated net profit rises 15.98% in the March 2025 quarter

Vakrangee consolidated net profit rises 15.98% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 26 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Sales rise 17.24% to Rs 63.18 crore

Net profit of Vakrangee rose 15.98% to Rs 2.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.24% to Rs 63.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 53.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 53.10% to Rs 6.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.96% to Rs 255.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 212.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales63.1853.89 17 255.01212.58 20 OPM %10.8314.12 -9.4512.41 - PBDT7.986.36 25 26.3021.01 25 PBT3.692.51 47 9.605.32 80 NP2.542.19 16 6.664.35 53

First Published: Apr 26 2025 | 2:24 PM IST

