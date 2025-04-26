Vakrangee consolidated net profit rises 15.98% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.24% to Rs 63.18 crore

Net profit of Vakrangee rose 15.98% to Rs 2.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.24% to Rs 63.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 53.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 53.10% to Rs 6.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.96% to Rs 255.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 212.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

63.1853.89255.01212.5810.8314.129.4512.417.986.3626.3021.013.692.519.605.322.542.196.664.35

