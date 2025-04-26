Oracle Financial Services Software Q4 PAT up 19% QoQ

On a consolidated basis, Oracle Financial Services Software (OFSS) reported 19% rise in net profit to Rs 643.9 crore on 0.06% increase in net sales to Rs 1,716.30 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

On a year-on-year basis, net profit rose 14.96% while net sales increased 4.50% in Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY24 stood at Rs 839 crore, up 6.85% year-on-year and 8.96% quarter-on-quarter. Operating income stood at Rs 757 crore, up 8% YoY and up 8.1% QoQ.

During the quarter, the company's products business posted revenue of Rs 1,541 crore, up 3% YoY. Services business posted revenue of Rs 176 crore, up 16% YoY.

On a consolidated basis, net income rose 7.22% to Rs 2,379.60 crore while net sales rose 7.43% to Rs 6,846.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 over the year ended March 2024. PBT rose 9.55% to Rs 3,310.90 crore in FY25. Operating income was at Rs 3,007 crore, up 12% YoY.

During the year, the company's products business posted revenue of Rs 6,214 crore, up 7%. Services business posted revenue of Rs 632 crore, up 8%.

The board declared an interim dividend of Rs 265 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25.

"Our business model, founded on the principles of customer focus, domain specialization, and global diversification, continues to deliver market success," said Makarand Padalkar, managing director and chief executive officer, Oracle Financial Services Software. "Our range of applications for financial services demonstrated strong cloud wins across the world. Our License and Cloud Revenues grew 13% annually, posting a double-digit growth for the fourth year in a row. We maintained strong operating performance with the operating margins of 44% for the full year, an improvement of 180 basis points over previous fiscal year. All our lines of business - License, Support and Consulting, delivered strong growth during this fiscal year."

"We maintained the focus on delivering robust operating performance on all parameters," said Avadhut Ketkar, Chief Financial Officer, Oracle Financial Services Software. "Revenue in Fiscal 2025 grew by 7% over the very strong growth of Fiscal 2024, and the net margin was 35% - and this was achieved with a modest 1.5% growth in the headcount during the fiscal year. For the quarter ended March 2025, revenue increased by 4% over the corresponding quarter last fiscal and the net income increased by 15%, with a net margin of 38%. Our accounts receivables are healthy, with the Days of Sales Outstanding (DSO) of 58 days."

Oracle Financial Services Software is a world leader in providing products and services to the financial services industry and is a majority owned subsidiary of Oracle Corporation.

