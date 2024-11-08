Fortis Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 1.58% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.34% to Rs 1988.39 crore

Net profit of Fortis Healthcare rose 1.58% to Rs 176.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 173.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.34% to Rs 1988.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1769.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

