Energy Development Company consolidated net profit rises 122.79% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 36.81% to Rs 15.09 crore

Net profit of Energy Development Company rose 122.79% to Rs 6.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 36.81% to Rs 15.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.15.0911.0372.7670.268.935.336.352.756.552.94

