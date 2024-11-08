Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Energy Development Company consolidated net profit rises 122.79% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 6:32 PM IST
Sales rise 36.81% to Rs 15.09 crore

Net profit of Energy Development Company rose 122.79% to Rs 6.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 36.81% to Rs 15.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales15.0911.03 37 OPM %72.7670.26 -PBDT8.935.33 68 PBT6.352.75 131 NP6.552.94 123

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 6:17 PM IST

