Fortis Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 56.83% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.56% to Rs 2166.72 crore

Net profit of Fortis Healthcare rose 56.83% to Rs 260.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 165.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.56% to Rs 2166.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1858.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2166.721858.9022.6518.43439.42320.85337.94229.85260.28165.96

Powered by Capital Market - Live News