Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fortis Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 56.83% in the June 2025 quarter

Fortis Healthcare consolidated net profit rises 56.83% in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 9:10 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 16.56% to Rs 2166.72 crore

Net profit of Fortis Healthcare rose 56.83% to Rs 260.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 165.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.56% to Rs 2166.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1858.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2166.721858.90 17 OPM %22.6518.43 -PBDT439.42320.85 37 PBT337.94229.85 47 NP260.28165.96 57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Protean eGov Technologies consolidated net profit rises 13.09% in the June 2025 quarter

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 28.37% in the June 2025 quarter

SKF India consolidated net profit declines 25.62% in the June 2025 quarter

Sea TV Network consolidated net profit rises 144.44% in the June 2025 quarter

Hinduja Global Solutions consolidated net profit declines 89.47% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story