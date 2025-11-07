Borosil Scientific consolidated net profit declines 67.12% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.81% to Rs 106.90 crore

Net profit of Borosil Scientific declined 67.12% to Rs 2.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.81% to Rs 106.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 102.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.106.90102.987.5115.359.9517.045.1312.412.898.79

