Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Geojit Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 77.29% in the March 2024 quarter

Geojit Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 77.29% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 87.81% to Rs 208.13 crore

Net profit of Geojit Financial Services rose 77.29% to Rs 50.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 87.81% to Rs 208.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 110.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 49.05% to Rs 144.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 97.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 39.80% to Rs 614.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 439.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales208.13110.82 88 614.13439.29 40 OPM %38.7929.82 -37.1333.58 - PBDT73.9036.46 103 220.95147.78 50 PBT66.3828.93 129 191.97118.94 61 NP50.5828.53 77 144.8597.18 49

First Published: May 02 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

