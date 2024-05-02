Mold-Tek Technologies consolidated net profit declines 36.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.75% to Rs 42.24 crore

Net profit of Mold-Tek Technologies declined 36.50% to Rs 6.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.75% to Rs 42.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 42.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.85% to Rs 27.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.44% to Rs 160.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 146.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

42.2442.56160.74146.8822.6332.8526.1128.769.9614.4243.4743.528.3013.2537.1038.826.4210.1127.8529.27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News