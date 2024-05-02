Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mold-Tek Technologies consolidated net profit declines 36.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Mold-Tek Technologies consolidated net profit declines 36.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 0.75% to Rs 42.24 crore

Net profit of Mold-Tek Technologies declined 36.50% to Rs 6.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.75% to Rs 42.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 42.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.85% to Rs 27.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.44% to Rs 160.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 146.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales42.2442.56 -1 160.74146.88 9 OPM %22.6332.85 -26.1128.76 - PBDT9.9614.42 -31 43.4743.52 0 PBT8.3013.25 -37 37.1038.82 -4 NP6.4210.11 -36 27.8529.27 -5

