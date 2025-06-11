Fredun Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 39.72% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 41.15% to Rs 165.44 crore

Net profit of Fredun Pharmaceuticals rose 39.72% to Rs 7.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 41.15% to Rs 165.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 117.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 33.23% to Rs 20.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.33% to Rs 451.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 346.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.