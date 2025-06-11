Kisetsu Saison Finance India Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 56.66 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 54.68% to Rs 735.86 crore

Net loss of Kisetsu Saison Finance India Pvt reported to Rs 56.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 55.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 54.68% to Rs 735.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 475.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 17.90% to Rs 107.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 130.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 87.99% to Rs 2698.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1435.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.