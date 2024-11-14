Freshtrop Fruits reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.36 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 69.97% to Rs 34.81 crore

Net Loss of Freshtrop Fruits reported to Rs 1.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 69.97% to Rs 34.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 20.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.34.8120.48-2.334.25-0.521.07-1.52-0.32-1.36-0.06

