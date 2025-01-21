India's space economy projected to touch $44 billion in next decade compared to $8 billion right now

Ministry of Science & Technology has stated that India's Space economy has grown to $8 billion and is projected to touch $44 billion in the next decade. Union Minister of State (independent charge) for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh shared an in-depth conversation with Vijay Tankha, Member of Rajya Sabha, during an exclusive programme on Sansad TV, Indias biopharma and space sectors, and the nations strides in governance and climate action. Dr. Jitendra Singh highlighted India's transformation in the space sector, and credited PM Modi for these reforms, which opened the sector to private investment. The space economy has grown to $8 billion and is projected to touch $44 billion in the next decade. Milestones like the indigenous Gaganyaan Mission, the upcoming Chandrayaan-4 (2027), Shukrayaan (2028), and the Indian Space Station (2030) showcase Indias robust trajectory.

