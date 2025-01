Servotech Power Systems consolidated net profit rises 617.12% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 315.88% to Rs 216.30 crore

Net profit of Servotech Power Systems rose 617.12% to Rs 7.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 315.88% to Rs 216.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 52.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.216.3052.017.495.8314.352.6112.831.867.961.11

