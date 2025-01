Panache Digilife consolidated net profit rises 253.57% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 36.82% to Rs 20.81 crore

Net profit of Panache Digilife rose 253.57% to Rs 1.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 36.82% to Rs 20.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 15.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.20.8115.2115.196.442.69-0.102.42-0.331.980.56

