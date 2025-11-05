Fusion Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 22.14 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 42.04% to Rs 400.82 crore

Net Loss of Fusion Finance reported to Rs 22.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 305.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 42.04% to Rs 400.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 691.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.400.82691.5520.65-27.79-19.65-407.36-22.14-410.21-22.14-305.04

