Prudent Corporate Advisory Services consolidated net profit rises 8.10% in the March 2024 quarter

Net profit of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services rose 8.10% to Rs 44.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 35.45% to Rs 239.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 176.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.90% to Rs 138.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 116.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 31.69% to Rs 805.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 611.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

