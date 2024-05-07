Prudent Corporate Advisory Services consolidated net profit rises 8.10% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.45% to Rs 239.70 croreNet profit of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services rose 8.10% to Rs 44.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 35.45% to Rs 239.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 176.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 18.90% to Rs 138.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 116.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 31.69% to Rs 805.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 611.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
