Prudent Corporate Advisory Services consolidated net profit rises 8.10% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 35.45% to Rs 239.70 crore

Net profit of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services rose 8.10% to Rs 44.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 35.45% to Rs 239.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 176.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.90% to Rs 138.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 116.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 31.69% to Rs 805.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 611.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales239.70176.97 35 805.09611.33 32 OPM %25.3733.06 -23.9928.69 - PBDT66.2161.42 8 210.66180.85 16 PBT59.7855.29 8 185.84156.82 19 NP44.5741.23 8 138.75116.69 19

First Published: May 07 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

