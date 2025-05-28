Home / Markets / Capital Market News / G G Dandekar Properties reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.60 crore in the March 2025 quarter

G G Dandekar Properties reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.60 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 4:52 PM IST
Sales rise 74.19% to Rs 1.08 crore

Net Loss of G G Dandekar Properties reported to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 3.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 74.19% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 4.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.62% to Rs 3.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1.080.62 74 3.602.96 22 OPM %28.7029.03 -31.6744.59 - PBDT0.350.25 40 1.251.61 -22 PBT-0.34-0.45 24 -1.54-1.16 -33 NP-0.60-3.42 82 0.06-4.41 LP

First Published: May 28 2025 | 4:27 PM IST

