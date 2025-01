G M Breweries standalone net profit declines 2.79% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.66% to Rs 165.84 crore

Net profit of G M Breweries declined 2.79% to Rs 21.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 22.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 5.66% to Rs 165.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 156.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.165.84156.9518.0516.1830.8532.1229.3530.6221.9722.60

