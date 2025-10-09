G M Breweries standalone net profit rises 61.01% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.15% to Rs 180.52 crore

Net profit of G M Breweries rose 61.01% to Rs 34.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 21.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 21.15% to Rs 180.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 149.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

