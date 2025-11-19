Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gabriel India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Gabriel India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Avanti Feeds Ltd, L&T Technology Services Ltd, Intellect Design Arena Ltd and Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 November 2025.

Avanti Feeds Ltd, L&T Technology Services Ltd, Intellect Design Arena Ltd and Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 November 2025.

Gabriel India Ltd surged 8.60% to Rs 1069.75 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29131 shares in the past one month.

Avanti Feeds Ltd soared 8.23% to Rs 829.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39042 shares in the past one month.

L&T Technology Services Ltd spiked 6.93% to Rs 4355. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 16545 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3943 shares in the past one month.

Intellect Design Arena Ltd jumped 6.92% to Rs 1162.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 86449 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38471 shares in the past one month.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd spurt 5.56% to Rs 18.62. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 168.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30.71 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dollar index holds ground above 99 mark

DOW extends losing streak from record highs

EUR/USD holds around one-week low, heavy losses emerge in major European equities

Ice Make Refrigeration rises after appointing M. Srinivas as CEO

Ugro Capital board nod to raise Rs 100-cr via NCDs

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story