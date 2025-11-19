Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Groww's red hot surge cools as investors tap the brakes

Groww's red hot surge cools as investors tap the brakes

Image
Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent of Groww, saw its sharp post listing rally stall on Wednesday as the stock hit a 10% lower limit at Rs 169.94, snapping a five session winning streak.

The slide came after almost 94% surge over its IPO price of Rs 100, with the stock touching a record high of Rs 193.91 on Tuesday, 18 November 2025, and reaching a market capitalisation of about Rs 1.19 lakh crore.

The stocks recent surge was driven by a classic short squeeze. Many traders had short sold the shares expecting a pullback, but the price kept rising instead. With only about 7% of shares available for trading and the rest locked in from IPO investors, demand outstripped supply and forced short sellers to buy back shares at higher prices. As some were unable to deliver shares at settlement, more than 30 lakh shares reportedly moved into the auction window, adding to the squeeze.

Groww made a strong debut on 12 November 2025, listing at Rs 114, a 14% premium to the issue price. It closed Day 1 at Rs 130.94, reflecting a 30.93% gain. The IPO, priced between Rs 95 and 100, was subscribed 17.60 times and included a fresh issue of Rs 1,060 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 5,572.30 crore.

From the fresh capital, Groww plans to invest in cloud infrastructure, marketing, its NBFC arm Groww Creditserv Technology, and the margin trading facility of Groww Invest Tech, with the remainder earmarked for corporate purposes and acquisitions.

Founded in 2018, Groww has grown into a full scale digital investment platform offering stocks, mutual funds, derivatives and loans. It serves customers across 98% of Indian pin codes, manages 37 million demat accounts and oversees Rs 2.6 lakh crore in assets. For the six months ended 31 March 2025, the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 378.99 crore on operating income of Rs 904.40 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gabriel India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Dollar index holds ground above 99 mark

DOW extends losing streak from record highs

EUR/USD holds around one-week low, heavy losses emerge in major European equities

Ice Make Refrigeration rises after appointing M. Srinivas as CEO

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 12:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story