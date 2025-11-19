SecureKloud Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Sambhaav Media Ltd, Aion-Tech Solutions Ltd, Laxmi India Finance Ltd and Parshva Enterprises Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 November 2025.

Sambhaav Media Ltd, Aion-Tech Solutions Ltd, Laxmi India Finance Ltd and Parshva Enterprises Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 November 2025.

SecureKloud Technologies Ltd surged 19.98% to Rs 23.42 at 11:56 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 64101 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6768 shares in the past one month.

Sambhaav Media Ltd spiked 16.90% to Rs 10.72. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44131 shares in the past one month. Aion-Tech Solutions Ltd soared 14.12% to Rs 62.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 50619 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5848 shares in the past one month. Laxmi India Finance Ltd rose 12.71% to Rs 147.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19201 shares in the past one month.