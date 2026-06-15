Home / Markets / Capital Market News / G R Infraprojects update on West Central Railway project
G R Infraprojects has received a letter dated 14 June 2026 from West Central Railway declaring appointed date as 15 June 2026 for the project Construction of New Railway line from Km 124/400 to 165/380 in between Bahari and Gondawali stations including Earthwork, Minor bridges, Major Bridges, Important Bridges, Viaduct, ROB (RCC Box Type), RUB/LHS, Station Buildings, Tunnels, Track work and other miscellaneous works in connection with Sidhi- Singrauli new Rail link project in the State of Madhya Pradesh. The project is valued at Rs 1,897.51 crore.

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