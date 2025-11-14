Gabriel India consolidated net profit rises 9.71% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.92% to Rs 1180.30 crore

Net profit of Gabriel India rose 9.71% to Rs 69.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 62.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.92% to Rs 1180.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1027.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1180.301027.099.569.61116.06101.5691.0182.1969.0362.92

