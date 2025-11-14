Vishal Fabrics standalone net profit rises 35.54% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.56% to Rs 433.09 crore

Net profit of Vishal Fabrics rose 35.54% to Rs 8.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.56% to Rs 433.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 384.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.433.09384.786.847.9220.4020.6711.9812.028.816.50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News